Semi catches fire in Midvale

An image from a UDOT traffic camera. It is dark. Black smoke billows into the sky from behind a building as flood lights fill the image with light along the bottom of the frame.
An image from a UDOT traffic camera. It is dark. Black smoke billows into the sky from behind a building as flood lights fill the image with light along the bottom of the frame.
MIDVALE, Utah — A full fire crew was deployed Sunday morning after reports of black smoke led to the discovery of a semi truck fire in Midvale.

Unified Fire tells FOX 13 News that the call came in just before 7:00 a.m., initially reported as a structure fire with visible black smoke near 7200 South Cottonwood Street.

Once firefighters arrived, they found a semi truck that was fully engulfed. A full fire-attack team was deployed due to the semi's proximity to other vehicles and nearby buildings.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

