Semi catches fire in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — A full fire crew was deployed Sunday morning after reports of black smoke led to the discovery of a semi truck fire in Midvale.

Unified Fire tells FOX 13 News that the call came in just before 7:00 a.m., initially reported as a structure fire with visible black smoke near 7200 South Cottonwood Street.

Once firefighters arrived, they found a semi truck that was fully engulfed. A full fire-attack team was deployed due to the semi's proximity to other vehicles and nearby buildings.

