Multiple Kearns schools under secure protocols due to police activity

KEARNS, Utah — Several schools in Kearns have been placed under secure protocols Thursday due to police activity in the area, but police said there is no direct threat to students or staff.

Kearns Jr. High School, Kearns Elementary School and Gourley Elementary School have been placed in the protocols, which means building doors are locked, and no one is allowed in or out of the schools.

Despite the orders, classes are proceeding as normal inside all the schools.

Police have yet to share what they have responded to in the area.

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