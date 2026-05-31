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Semi rolls in runaway truck ramp near Lambs Canyon

A photo of the crash sent in by FOX 13 viewer Bob Tackleberry. It's day time, the semi trailer lies on its side. A group of firefighters assess the scene.
Bob Tackleberry
A photo of the crash sent in by FOX 13 viewer Bob Tackleberry. It's day time, the semi trailer lies on its side. A group of firefighters assess the scene.
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SALT LAKE CITY — A semi rolled over in the runaway truck ramp on I-80 near Lambs Canyon after the brakes failed Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News this happened just after 8:30, when the driver of the semi encountered a mechanical issue with their brakes, prompting them to drive into the runaway truck ramp.

As the vehicle entered the ramp, the semi trailer rolled over. The driver was able to get out of the cab, and reportedly experienced minor injuries.

No other vehicles were damaged, and no travel lanes were blocked.

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