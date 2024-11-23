Ski patrol union 'deeply disappointed' with Vail Resorts offer

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association has expressed disappointment in a counter-offer issued by Vail Resorts, after months of bargaining meetings failed to produce results.

In a statement sent Saturday morning, the union says the resort company's offer "falls significantly short" of the union's demands.

"Although the Union and the Company have met for bargaining 20 times since May with progress on other contract items, the Company’s most recent proposal falls significantly short of addressing the membership’s expectations for fair compensation," the statement reads. "[Vail Resorts'] counter-offer includes less than a 0.5% raise and removes foundational elements from the current contract."

At time of reporting, Vail Resorts, which owns and operates Park City Mountain Resort, has not yet responded to FOX 13 News' request for comment.

The union plans to hold a public demonstration on lower Park Avenue in Park City starting at 8:30 a.m.

This isn't the first tense negotiation between the union and the resort company. Back in 2022, our content sharing partners at The Salt Lake Tribune reported that union members voted to authorize a strike in the event a deal was not reached.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.