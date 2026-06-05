Skip the stairs! St. George introduces slide to city hall parking garage

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The City of St. George will be adding two large slides to the city hall's new parking garage, for anyone who wants a little more fun in their visit.

The project, funded by the voter-approved Recreation Arts and Parks bill (RAP) would cost $400,000 and will be ready to deliver its first visitors in July.

St. George city officials confirm that the new city hall will also have benches and areas for residents to come visit, with the slide being the final piece of the puzzle to make civic engagement more welcoming and family-friendly.