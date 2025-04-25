Smoke in classroom prompts emergency response at Springville school

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Springville Fire and Rescue crews are responding to Brookside Elementary following reports of smoke in a classroom at the school.

Springville officials posted photos and information on their Facebook page, saying they are getting assistance from the Mapleton Fire Department and Provo Fire & Rescue.

What caused the smoke isn't immediately clear, but crews say the incident occurred prior to school starting, and all students and staff are accounted for.

FOX 13 is following this breaking news and will update this article when we learn more.