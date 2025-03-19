Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Snowboarder dies after buried in snow on Park City Mountain run

Park City Mountain.jpg
Vail Resorts
Park City Mountain.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PARK CITY, Utah — A snowboarder has died after being found buried in snow on a Park City Mountain run on Wednesday.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report before 11 a.m. of an injured snowboarder. When they arrived near the Alley run at Canyons Village, they found the 55-year-old man buried in snow.

Ski patrollers and a family member dug the man out of the snow before he was transported to an on-site medical facility where he later died after receiving life-saving care.

The sheriff's office has not identified the snowboarder, but said he was from out of state and an investigation into the man's death remains active.

Three vehicles trapped in Little Cottonwood Canyon avalanche:

LCC closure

"The Summit County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased," the sheriff's office wrote.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere