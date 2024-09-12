South Jordan police investigate attempted abduction near Oquirrh Lake

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan police are investigating an attempted abduction incident near Oquirrh Lake that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

All individuals involved have been identified, located and are cooperating with the investigation. There is currently no related threat to the community at this time.

At 12:30 p.m. officers were notified of an attempted abduction in the area of the northern part of Oquirrh Lake.

No other information is available at this time.

