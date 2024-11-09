South Salt Lake residents feel unsafe after home broken into, vandalized several times

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Their dream turned into a nightmare. It’s been less than 10 days since a couple closed on their home in South Salt Lake. Since then, it has been broken into and vandalized three times.

"It was really exciting because we've been looking for about a year. Very very excited to get it,” said resident Andrew Strong.

He and his wife closed on their home and got the keys last Wednesday.

"I got back here on Friday to continue working on this and that’s when we noticed someone had been into the garage and took the minifridge,” explained Andrew.

The following Tuesday, their dream and home were shattered. "I noticed that they’d broken into the house and took all my tools, and smashed everything,” said Andrew.

He works in construction and was working on remodeling their new home himself. So he said tools that he had been collecting for 17 years, were taken.

Windows were broken, wires cut, pieces of the stove broken and scattered on the floor, blinds ripped off, toilet smashed and damage to the walls.

On Friday — 9 days after closing on their home, Andrew said someone broke in again. This was the third time. His family has been stepping up to help.

"My brother and his wife and just distraught,” said Andrew’s sister, Randi Strong. “Can’t even put into words what that would feel like.”

Andrew told FOX 13 that police are investigating and haven't told them if they know who did this or have any leads.

"You obviously have to be in a dark place to do this to someone, I wish them the best,” said Andrew about the person or people breaking in. "It was out goal to move into it. We don’t know what we're going to do now."

"Think it’s more of that feeling of violation and safety, but you can’t put a price on that,” added Randi. "We have to push pass this, we have to push through."

And while they get through this, there's so much gratitude for everyone who has supported them.

"I’ve gotten an enormous amount of support from my friends and family, that’s been really overwhelming. People do care, people don’t want this to happen,” said Andrew.

If you would like to help them, you can find a link to donate here.