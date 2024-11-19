Southbound I-15 lanes closed following deadly rollover crash

SALT LAKE CITY — We have a full I-15 Southbound closure at 400 South in Salt Lake City. Traffic is being diverted off of I-15 at the 400 South exit.

UDOT reports that there was a rollover incident ending in a fatality. Expect major delays and consider an alternate route if coming from Davis County into the Salt Lake Valley.

UDOT is reporting icy conditions throughout Salt Lake, Wasatch and Summit counties. Please plan ahead for a longer commute and slow down!

Utah Highway Patrol says that the vehicle came from the northbound lanes and rolled in the median. One person was ejected during the rollover and has been confirmed to have died at the scene. The left lanes of northbound I-15 and all of the southbound lanes are closed.

