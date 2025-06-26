Spanish Fork pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A pedestrian in Spanish Fork is in critical condition after police say they were struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk. The victim's identity hasn't been released by officials.

According to Spanish Fork officials, the crash happened at 7:42 a.m. Thursday morning, at the intersection of Spanish Fork Parkway and SR-51. Police say their investigation indicates that the driver was traveling east and turning left to head north when it struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was in the crosswalk, according to first responders. They add that the driver did stay on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Utah County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation.

