'Specialty Prom' brings smiles to Utah County community

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Alpine School District hosted a ‘Specialty Prom’ for families at Lehi High School on Friday night, bringing smiles to the faces of parents and students of all abilities.

The ‘Hollywood Night’ themed event made dreams for many people come true, including Jodie Sweetwood.

It was a special day in the Sweetwood household. "Jodie told me she wants a smoky eye,” said her mom, Karil Sweetwood.

“Yeah, a smoky fireball eye,” added Jodie, as they were getting Jodie ready at their home in American Fork.

"The theme of prom is Hollywood Night, which I am made for, obviously,” explained Jodie.

She goes to Alpine Transition and Education Center and graduates this year. The program is for students with special needs to attend after high school, to learn life skills and help prepare them to live independently. She was very excited for prom night.

"We walk on the red carpet, sometimes we take a picture with our prom outfits and then after that we just party, have a good time, eat food, eat snacks, and also have an extra special dessert,” said Jodie.

She has Down Syndrome, and her love for life lights up every room she’s in. Now, the spotlight is on her.

"Anytime she can get dressed up and talk about it to people and go where a bunch of her friends are at, that just makes her day,” said her dad, David Sweetwood.

Jodie added a sparkly coat of nail polish, did her hair and makeup and was ready for her date with Gavin Williams.

"Oh my gosh,” said Williams when he saw Jodie in her pretty pink dress that her mom made for her. Gavin wore a matching bow tie.

They strolled around town and had dinner with their families at La Jolla Groves in Provo.

"He is my best friend for life,” said Jodie about Gavin.

As they walked into the prom together, everyone's eyes were on them. Students of all abilities got to celebrate together. "I just like everyone because they have been special in my heart,” said Jodie.

In a truly Hollywood-style happy ending, Jodie was crowned Prom Duchess for her school.

"I feel amazing,” said Jodie, wearing her sash and sparkling tiara. “This is like the best day of my life… I’m so proud that I came here and proud of what I accomplished,” added Jodie.