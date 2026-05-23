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SR-201 closed at Bangerter Highway following crash

A still from a UDOT traffic camera looking over the scene. It's daytime, and the eastbound lanes are completely empty, while westbound traffic is bumper-to-bumper.
UDOT Traffic Camera
A still from a UDOT traffic camera looking over the scene. It's daytime, and the eastbound lanes are completely empty, while westbound traffic is bumper-to-bumper.
Posted

The eastbound lanes of SR-201 were closed at Bangerter Highway Saturday afternoon following a crash.

According to UDOT, traffic is currently being diverted onto I-80. There is no estimated clearance time, and we are still working to gather details about crash itself.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

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