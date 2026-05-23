SR-201 closed at Bangerter Highway following crash

The eastbound lanes of SR-201 were closed at Bangerter Highway Saturday afternoon following a crash.

According to UDOT, traffic is currently being diverted onto I-80. There is no estimated clearance time, and we are still working to gather details about crash itself.

🚨 Update: EB SR-201 is closed at Bangerter Hwy. Drivers can use I-80 as an alternate route. Unknown estimate for opening. pic.twitter.com/sjrQYmHmdR — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 23, 2026

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.