Sticky note causes evacuation at American Fork High School

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Students at American Fork High School had to be evacuated from classrooms on Friday after police said a sticky note that referenced a bomb was found.

American Fork police say there is currently no indication of any threat, and nothing suspicious has been found. They add that they do not believe there is any credibility to the note.

Police are continuing to search classrooms and clear them of any threat.

The Alpine School District also decided to cancel classes for the remainder of the day to continue to sweep the building. Parents were notified by the school.

What exactly the note contained isn't clear. FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more.