Lehi man hospitalized after being dragged while attempting to stop robbery

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man is in the hospital as police search for the suspects who they say dragged him behind a vehicle after he attempted to stop a robbery at a local hobby shop.

Mark Willson was hospitalized following the incident on Friday. According to a GoFundMe started by Willson's family, he was working at Mad Man's Hobby when he witnessed a couple allegedly take a high-value item from the store before running outside.

Willson followed the couple to their vehicle and attempted to get them to return to the store or give him the item. That's when Willson's family claims the suspects put their truck into reverse, forcing him to hop onto the tailgate to avoid being hit.

"The two then fled the scene, running him over as he was wrapped around the wheel in the process. They did not stop; they did not come back; they left him lying in the road, broken and bleeding," the family said.

Willson's family says he suffered multiple broken bones, including both femurs, and several in his leg, arm, and face, adding that doctors expect him to undergo multiple surgeries and procedures.

The Lehi Police Department confirmed it is investigating the incident and is searching for the suspects involved.