Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Stolen truck slams into multiple Utah agents' vehicles; driver arrested

Stolen truck driver taken into custody after crashing into multiple agents' vehicles
FOX 13 News
Courtesy Utah Highway Patrol
Stolen truck driver taken into custody after crashing into multiple agents' vehicles
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is in custody after crashing a stolen truck into multiple vehicles driving by agents with the Utah State Bureau of Investigation in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

No one was seriously injured in the incident that began at 2 p.m. when the agents were made aware of a stolen vehicle in downtown. The truck was soon located in the 1700 Block of State Street behind an apartment complex.

After attempting to block the stolen truck, the suspect drove forward and struck the first car, pushing it far enough to drive around the agent.

The second agent's vehicle then pulled out in front to stop the truck. After crashing into that car, the suspect was unable to drive any further and was taken into custody without incident.

There were no serious injuries, though one of the two agents and the suspect were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere