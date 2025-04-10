Stolen truck slams into multiple Utah agents' vehicles; driver arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is in custody after crashing a stolen truck into multiple vehicles driving by agents with the Utah State Bureau of Investigation in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

No one was seriously injured in the incident that began at 2 p.m. when the agents were made aware of a stolen vehicle in downtown. The truck was soon located in the 1700 Block of State Street behind an apartment complex.

After attempting to block the stolen truck, the suspect drove forward and struck the first car, pushing it far enough to drive around the agent.

The second agent's vehicle then pulled out in front to stop the truck. After crashing into that car, the suspect was unable to drive any further and was taken into custody without incident.

There were no serious injuries, though one of the two agents and the suspect were taken to the hospital as a precaution.