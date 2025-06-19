Structures threatened in new wildfire near Tooele

Watch Now
TOOELE, Utah — A new wildfire that started Thursday morning threatened structures near Tooele before it was eventually put out, fire officials said.

The Coleman Fire grew to 2 acres on the edge of Tooele city limits near Coleman Street and Utah Avenue. Eleven engines responded to the scene of the fire that started at around 10 a.m. and were able to put out the flames.

Nearby residents were evacuated for a short time before the fire was extinguished, and some road closures are still in effect.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

