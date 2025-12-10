Sundance Film Festival reveals lineup for final Utah edition of festival

PARK CITY, Utah — Like the closing scene of a beloved classic, the final Park City edition of the Sundance Film Festival is preparing to roll credits on a decades-long run that helped define independent cinema.

On Wednesday, the Sundance Institute announced the 2026 lineup of the festival, which will showcase 90 feature films and seven episodic projects. In total, the institute says more than 100 projects will be showcased, including the previously announced Park City Legacy program.

Following the death of Robert Redford in September, the institute announced plans to honor his legacy and impact. There will be a screening of Redford's first truly independent film, the 1969 sports drama "Downhill Racer," and a series of legacy screenings of Sundance gems like "Little Miss Sunshine."

Additional archival screenings will include "Saw," "Mysterious Skin," "House Party," and "Humpday" as well as the 35th anniversary of Barbara Kopple's documentary "American Dream," and 20th anniversaries of "Half Nelson" and "Little Miss Sunshine," with some of the filmmakers expected to attend as well.

Some of the new features coming to the festival for its final Utah-based run include the documentary, "The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist." The film follows a father-to-be as he tries to figure out what is happening with the AI insanity, exploring the existential dangers and stunning promise of this technology.

"Antiheroine" follows singer, songwriter, and actor Courtney Love as she prepares to release new music for the first time in over a decade. The film explores the impact Love has had on rock and pop culture.

"The Gallerist" is a premiering film starring Natalie Portman and Zach Galifianakis. Portman plays a gallerist who, in a desperate move, conspires to sell a dead body at a gallery.

And "Buddy" a new film, follows a group of children who find themselves trapped inside a retro kiddie TV show where they have to escape their captor, a bright orange unicorn.

The final Sundance Film Festival in Park City runs January 22, 2026, through February 1, 2026. You can find ticket and pass information here.