West Valley City elementary school placed under secure protocol due to police activity

Farnsworth Elementary School
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City elementary school has been placed under secure protocol due to police activity nearby.

Farnsworth Elementary School was placed under the secure protocol designation under the direction of local police. The Granite School District said the police activity is unrelated to anything at the school.

The nature of the police activity is not known.

Under secure protocol procedures, students and staff are brought into the school building, and all exterior doors are locked as activities continue as normal inside. Parents and visitors are not allowed inside the school until the protocol is lifted.

