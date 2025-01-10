Suspect still at large following two people stabbed in Taylorsville theft attempt

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police in Taylorsville say they are still searching for a suspect following two people being stabbed in the city Thursday night.

According to officials, at around 9:30 p.m., they were called for reports of a stabbing at 4200 S 2700 W. When officers arrived they found two victims.

The victims told officers that they were driving in the area when they experienced car troubles and pulled off on the side of the road to check it.

While they were inspecting their vehicle, they say a man approached them with a knife and demanded money from them. The victims gave the suspect what money they had, but the suspect allegedly got upset with how little it was.

The suspect would then allegedly started slashing at the victims giving them what police described as "deep wounds." One victim lost consciousness while the other called police.

The names of the victims have not been released. Police do not believe that the suspect and victims knew each other.

Taylorsville Police say they searched the area with the help of tracking dogs and Department of Public Safety airships. They were not able to locate the suspect.

Officials say they will continue the search this morning and are working to find any surveillance footage in the area.

FOX 13 News has reached out to police and will update this article when we learn more.