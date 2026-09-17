Synagogue sign vandalized, rattling Park City's tight-knit Jewish community

PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County sheriffs detectives are asking for help to identify the person or persons who vandalized the signage outside a Park City synagogue.

The physical damage was fairly minimal, but it has emotions running higher than normal for members of the city's small, Jewish community.

Sometime over Labor Day weekend, someone knocked out the Star of David and hacked out several of the letters of the sign welcoming people to Temple Har Shalom.

“It was disheartening, saddening," said temple president June Volk.

To make matters worse, the holiest day of the year in Judaism, Yom Kippur, begins at sundown this coming Sunday.

“It seems like it was a crime of opportunity,

because it didn’t seem like it was planned very well," Volk said.

Once word got out about the incident, support and comments from the community were overwhelmingly positive.

“This is not the way we live in Park City," said Volk. "We stand up against hate and antisemitism, and that was very comforting.

To me and our leadership.”

Summit County Sheriff’s Officr detectives are investigating the incident and searching for the person who committed the crime and might be able to repair this wrong.

“At the sheriffs office, we expect everyone in our community to feel safe and respected, and we simply won’t tolerate these sorts of criminal acts that has this undertone of discrimination," said Sgt. Skyler Talbot