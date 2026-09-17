Teen in critical condition after motorcycle strikes car, crashing in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A teen is in the hospital with critical injuries after their motorcycle struck a car and crash in Sandy.

At 8:00 p.m., officials received reports of a crash at 470 East and 9000 South. Investigators believe, at this time, that a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 9000 East when it struck a car at 470 East.

The cause for the cause is not known at this time.

The operator of the motorcycle, a teenager, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Only the far right lane for eastbound traffic along 9000 South through 470 East is closed.