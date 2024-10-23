Syracuse High School locked down for 9 minutes due to unruly student

SYRACUSE, Utah — The Syracuse City Police Department says that Syracuse High School had to be placed on lockdown for a short time Wednesday for an "unruly" student.

Police say that the lockdown on initiated at 10:04 a.m. and lifted at 10:13 a.m. They say the lockdown was done to ensure the safety of all students and staff due to an unruly student. They did not specify what happened.

No weapon was involved and the situation was out of an abundance of caution. The school is secure and police thanked the community for their cooperation and understanding as they work to ensure the safety of everyone.