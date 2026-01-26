Teen arrested in Utah County for alleged DUI was reportedly driving 115 miles per hour

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 19-year-old is facing several charges after allegedly driving 115 miles per hour without his lights on and crashing into a parked vehicle.

Dencel Leonardo Olvera was arrested on Sunday and faces charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding, and possession of a controlled substance, among others.

According to court documents, on Saturday night, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff's Office was following a dark colored vehicle driving South on Pony Express Parkway. The deputy reported the vehicle was driving at 115 miles per hour with its lights off.

As the deputy was reportedly following the car, it crashed into a parked vehicle. Following the crash, the male driver, Olvera, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. A woman who was in the vehicle was detained. Her name isn't known.

Eventually, deputies conducted a search of the area and found the driver.

When investigators searched the vehicle involved in the crash, they say a strong odor of marijuana emitted from the car. Inside, detectives found THC vapes, used marijuana blunts, and nicotine vapes.

Olvera, according to deputies, had red, bloodshot eyes and, through standardized field sobriety tests, was found to be unsafe to operate a vehicle.