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Teen dies after falling off paddleboard on Bear Lake

Bear Lake Teen Death
Utah Department of Natural Resources
Bear Lake Teen Death
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RICH COUNTY, Utah — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after falling off his paddleboard while off Ideal Beach on Bear Lake.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said the teen was not wearing a lifejacket when he fell off and became separated from his paddleboard just before 3:30 p.m.

Although the unidentified teenager from Arizona was located, he died at the lake after responders attempted life-saving measures.

The name of the boy has not been released.

"This is a tragic and unfortunate circumstance. The Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division extends condolences to family and friends," the agency wrote.

The incident is now under investigation.

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