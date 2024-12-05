Teen hospitalized in serious condition after being hit by car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah teen is hospitalized in serious condition following being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street early Thursday morning.

West Valley City Police tell FOX 13 News that the incident happened as a car was heading west on 3800 South and 1950 West. According to officials, the teen "darted" out into traffic at 7:07 a.m.

The victim was not using a crosswalk at the time of the collision. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Their identity isn't known currently but they are 15-years-old.

