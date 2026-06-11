Teen seriously injured after shooting in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police confirm a teen was found with a gunshot wound in South Salt Lake on Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

At 2:40 p.m., South Salt Lake police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 500 East and 3065 South. Upon arrival, a male juvenile was located with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

A female juvenile was taken into custody, the incident remains under investigation. It is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Any witnessed are asked to call the non-emergency dispatch with any information they might have.