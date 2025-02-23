This group helps inmates being released from Utah State Prison to assimilate into civilian life

SALT LAKE CITY — Shannon Mayer is rediscovering who she is.

“I don’t even really know who I am anymore. I’ve been in a relationship for the last 11 years and just barely figuring out how to be on my own again. It’s been kinda hard, you know?” Mayer said.

Mayer was incarcerated for assault back in December after getting into a domestic fight. She was released in early January, and she’s heading back into the world with the help of Justice By Objectives, an organization dedicated to supporting people navigating the criminal justice system, particularly incarceration.

Mayer is one of the many people benefiting from the organization’s support. She was also one of 15-20 volunteers on Saturday assembling care packages to support Utahns being released from the Utah State Prison.

“We want to help these individuals feel like they have a place in society. They have a place in the world,” said Channae Haller, the founder of Justice By Objectives.

Since Mayer’s release, the organization has helped her re-enter society by providing her with clean clothes, driving her to important appointments, and helping her navigate life again.

“It gives you purpose, it gives you something to look forward to, and you have people around you helping you up,” Mayer said Saturday. “It’s sometimes hard to look in the mirror and stuff or when you’re first getting out to think you can actually succeed on probation or parole.”

Haller said she was once wrongfully incarcerated. She served for at least two months.

“Unfortunately, it was a very eye-opening experience. I saw all the imperfections very clearly,” she said. “I just saw that a lot of the times you don’t have the support. You don’t have the navigation; you don’t have the resources to get you set up for success.”

The organization helps people navigate court appearances and job interviews, too. If you want to help with donations, clothing, or volunteering learn more here.

As for Mayer, she’s looking forward to designing a women’s clothing line one day.

“I lost that part of myself,” Mayer said. “Hopefully, I can try to get it back — I think I can.”