Three juveniles in custody after gunshots heard in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — Three juveniles are in custody after police in Kearns heard gunshots Friday evening.

One suspect has minor injuries, there are no outstanding suspects.

At 7:00 p.m. police in Kearns heard and confirmed what appeared to have been two gunshots near the area of 4865 South. Afterward, the officer saw a vehicle commit several traffic violations before getting behind said vehicle.

The suspect vehicle immediately fled, but police did not pursue it. Eventually, the suspect vehicle crashed into the Kearns library sign on the west side, with several juveniles exiting the vehicle to flee.

The primary juvenile was taken into custody where a stolen firearm was located beneath his person on the ground, the second suspect was also shortly taken into custody.

The third suspect had entered a home where he was later taken into custody.

Police believe there are no injuries or damage related to the gunshots at this time.

It is not known what may have caused the gunshots, the incident remains under investigation. There are no other outstanding suspects at this time.

