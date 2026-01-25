Three people injured in crash near Kearns

Three people were injured, and one remains in critical condition following a car crash near Kearns early Sunday morning.

Unified Police tells FOX 13 News that the crash occurred just after 4:45 a.m. near 5800 South 4000 West. Three occupants were transported to a local hospital, two in fair condition, while the third was in critical condition.

No other vehicles were involved, but a mailbox in the area was damaged.

While the exact cause is still being investigated by the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction team, UPD says alcohol is being looked into as a possible factor.