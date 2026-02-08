Three people injured in shooting in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Three people were transported to the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting in a South Salt Lake neighborhood. One of them remains in critical condition.

South Salt Lake Police tells FOX 13 News that the investigation began around 2:45 a.m., after officers received multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of 300 East Penney Avenue.

Once on scene, they found three male victims, one adult and two minors, each with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims remains in critical condition, while the other two are in stable condition.

Police believe the incident to be a targeted, isolated attack. While there is currently no suspect information, they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Officers have continued to investigate scene throughout the morning.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.