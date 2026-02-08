Lagoon Amusement Park announces 2026 opening date

FARMINGTON, Utah — Drumroll, please... for the announcement of Lagoon Amusement Park's 2026 opening date!

The park announced that its official opening day will be March 28 (weather permitting, they added).

It will be weekends only for the first phase — from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10-6 on Sundays. In May, Saturdays will extend to 9 p.m. Then, starting May 25, it will be open seven days a week, with longer hours. The full schedule can be found on Lagoon's website.

Something visitors can look forward to this spring: Lagoon's newest ride, "The Nutcracker." It's a massive swing that will take riders nearly 150 feet into the air.

The Nutcracker's exact opening date is not yet set. However, the park said visitors can start to see the progress on the ride's namesake: Hans, a giant nutcracker statue next to the ride, holding a massive mug of beer from Lagoon's Biergarten.