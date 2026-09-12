Three suspects arrested after using fake bomb to rob South Salt Lake bank

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Three suspects are facing aggravated robbery and terrorism charges after using a fake bomb to rob a bank in South Salt Lake.

According to booking documents filed by South Salt Lake Police, the investigation began the afternoon of September 4, when officers were called to a bank near 3500 South State Street. Witness told officers that a man had come into the bank, passing a note to a teller that stated they had a bomb, ordering them to put money in a bag.

Fearing for their safety, the teller complied, and the man was later seen leaving the bank and getting into a red Dodge Durango that appeared to be waiting for him. Police were able to track the Durango to the first suspect, Brelyn Capri Sanchez, 37, who was living at an apartment complex in Murray. After taking her into custody on September 9, she admitted to being the getaway driver.

Over the course of the investigation, officers discovered another vehicle that had been involved, a BMW 325, that was later found to be registered to Thomas Domingo Bustos, 31. Surveillance footage showed the BMW and the Durango parted outside of an apartment complex both before and after the robbery. Additional showed the two vehicles roaming the area of the bank ahead of the robbery.

After being arrested September 10, Bustos admitted to being present in the area during the robbery, present at the apartment complex, and helping to pick up the man who gathered the money during the robbery, later identified as Fidel Ybarra, 52.

After being tracked to his home and taken into custody the same day as Bustos, Ybarra admitted to being the one who entered the bank, handing the teller the note, and taking the money. He also admitted that the alleged bomb was fake.

All three suspects are being held without bail, pending trial.