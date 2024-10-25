Tooele County Jail officer accused of forcible sexual misconduct with inmate

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — An officer for the Tooele County Detention Center has been arrested and faces multiple charges after he allegedly touched an inmate sexually while working at the center.

Cody Alan Rutledge is charged with seven counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct, with court documents showing the incidents in question started at the jail in January 2022 and continued until March of last year.

While employed as a jail guard or deputy, Rutledge is accused of kissing the female victim and forcing her to touch him. He is also accused of pushing the victim from behind and grabbing her for sexual gratification.

Rutledge appeared in court Thursday where a scheduling conference was scheduled for November 12, 2024.