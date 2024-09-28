Tooele police arrest fugitive with three 'katana style swords' hidden in pants, drugs

TOOELE, Utah — Tooele police arrested a wanted fugitive hiding three 'katana style swords' concealed in his pants along with drugs Wednesday.

Chad Ginter, 51, was arrested with charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted individual and is currently being held without bail.

On Wednesday, Tooele police spotted Ginter on the sidewalk, who at the time had several warrants for his arrest.

Was Ginter was arrested, three 'katana style swords' were found to be concealed in his pants, including drug paraphernalia.

Ginter later admitted to ingesting fentanyl pills after seeing officers, knowing he would be arrested.