Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Traffic diverted after semi blown over by wind near Tooele

A snapshot from a UDOT traffic camera near the scene of the crash. It's rainy and overcast, and a line of cars and trucks are bumper-to-bumper as traffic is diverted.
UDOT Traffic Camera
A snapshot from a UDOT traffic camera near the scene of the crash. It's rainy and overcast, and a line of cars and trucks are bumper-to-bumper as traffic is diverted.
Posted
and last updated

TOOELE, Utah — Eastbound traffic had to be diverted on I-80 Sunday afternoon after a semi was blown over by strong winds.

Utah Highway Patrol says this happened around Noon on the in the eastbound lanes along the stretch of I-80 running parallel to southern edge of the Great Salt Lake.

Fortunately, nobody was injured, but the crash caused eastbound traffic to be diverted at SR-201.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere