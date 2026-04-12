Traffic diverted after semi blown over by wind near Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — Eastbound traffic had to be diverted on I-80 Sunday afternoon after a semi was blown over by strong winds.
Utah Highway Patrol says this happened around Noon on the in the eastbound lanes along the stretch of I-80 running parallel to southern edge of the Great Salt Lake.
Fortunately, nobody was injured, but the crash caused eastbound traffic to be diverted at SR-201.
🚨Update: All EB traffic is being detoured to SR-201, plan for some area delay. pic.twitter.com/8p2KbZZzel— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 12, 2026