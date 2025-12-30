Tremonton Police confirm father killed child, then himself earlier this month

TREMONTON, Utah — Police have confirmed that a young child who died earlier this month was killed by their own father, who then took his own life.

Tremonton Police confirmed Tuesday that on Dec. 16, the dad "intentionally" killed his child in an "isolated domestic incident." No information on method or possible motive was released.

Information and rumors about the child's death had been circulating online, and FOX 13 News attempted to confirm what happened at the time, but police were only saying that there was a "tragic incident involving a child."

Police said they are still not releasing the identities of the victim or the deceased out of respect for the family.

"This is a devastating loss," Tremonton Police Chief Dustin Cordova said. "As a police chief, and as a parent, there are no words that truly capture the pain of losing a child. My heart is with the family and loved ones who are now facing unimaginable grief. I ask our community to hold them in compassion and to respect their privacy during this painful time."

"This year has been an especially heavy one for our community and for our department," Cordova's statement continued. "I am proud of the professionalism, care, and humanity shown by our officers. These calls are difficult, and they leave a lasting impact... Now more than ever, it is important that we stand together as a community. Check on one another. Offer grace. Ask for help when you need it."

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition

Hotline: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) Online help: udvc.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-SAFE (7233) Online live chat: thehotline.org

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can now be reached by simply dialing 988 any time for free support. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org.