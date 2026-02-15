Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two-alarm fire breaks out at Salt Lake City apartment complex

A photo of the scene released by Salt Lake City Fire Department. It is night, and multiple fire engines are on the scene. One of the fire engines' ladders is full extended to the top floor. The scene is painted red by the emergency lights.
Salt Lake City Fire Department
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire crews are cleaning up after a Salt Lake City apartment complex caught fire early Sunday morning.

Salt Lake City Fire tells FOX 13 News that the fire broke out around 3:00 a.m. at a four-story apartment building located at 181 East 1st Avenue. A caller reported smelling smoke and possibly seeing flames on the top floor.

50 firefighters deployed to the scene and were able to keep the flames from spreading to the other apartments. No injuries were reported, but one person was taken to the hospital for precautionary treatment for smoke inhalation.

The cause remains under investigation, and there is currently no estimate on the damages.

