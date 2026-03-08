Two people hospitalized following stabbing in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday night following reports of a stabbing in a West Valley home.

West Valley City Police tells FOX 13 News that the investigation began around 11:00 p.m. when a woman called into dispatch saying she had been stabbed, identifying suspect as someone she was in a previous relationship with. Officers arrived to find her with multiple stab wounds, transporting her to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators later tracked down the suspect to his home in Kearns, where he was also found to have multiple stab wounds. However, preliminary findings indicated that they were self-inflicted. He, too, was transported to a local hospital, and remains in critical condition.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence, know that free and confidential help is available 24/7.

You can contact the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition by calling 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting their website udvc.org

You can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by phone at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or through their online live-chat at thehotline.org

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, please call 9-1-1 immediately.