Ah Loo family files lawsuit against protest 'peacekeeper,' event organizers

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Afa Ah Loo, the bystander killed during last year's No Kings protest in downtown Salt Lake City, has filed a lawsuit against the man who fired the shot, as well as the event organizers.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Ah Loo's widow, Laura, calls out Utah 50501 as the protest organizer, claiming the event was "ill-prepared," and alleges it was the only one in the country that "encouraged their members to carry concealed weapons."

While attending the protest and march on June 14, Ah Loo was shot and killed by a volunteer "peacekeeper," identified as Matthew Scott Alder, who believed another man carrying an AR-15 rifle posed a threat to the event. Alder fired multiple shots towards the man with the rifle, with one striking Ah Loo.

Ah Loo was transported to the hospital after being shot in the head and later died of his injuries.

Alder, who is named among several defendants in the lawsuit, is described as being a member of a group called Armed Queers SLC, which provided armed security at the No Kings protest at the request of Utah 50501. According to the lawsuit, Utah 50501 only reached out to Armed Queers SLC the day before the protest and march.

In December, Alder was charged with second degree felony manslaughter.

The lawsuit alleges Alder failed to "clear the zone" behind the target so that no one else could be struck by bullets, and that it was Alder's duty to understand how to de-escalate situations such as the one he faced in that instance, "and how to discriminate between a real versus perceived threat."

According to the lawsuit, if Alder had approached the man whom he perceived to be a threat, he would have learned that the man was "acting lawfully" and that his gun was empty.

The lawsuit also claims that the application to hold the protest was made by an "unidentifiable applicant," named Michael Andamen, only three days before the event.

In a release Monday, the firm representing the Ah Loo family said the lawsuit is seeking "damages for economic losses for his surviving wife and family, medical and funeral expenses, as well as general damages for lost affection and companionship."