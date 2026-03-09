Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Skier dies after crashing into tree at Alta

Rocko Menzyk
Snow at Alta Ski Resort on Saturday, October 4, 2025
ALTA, Utah — A skier died Sunday after crashing into a tree at Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Alta Town Marshal Mike Morey said the victim, a 19-year-old man, was skiing in the "Nina's" area of the resort when he collided with a tree around noon.

Alta Ski Patrol responded, attempted lifesaving measures and transported the victim to the base area. A medical helicopter then took him to a local hospital.

The young man ultimately died from his injuries.

Officials believe the incident was accidental, and no other skiers were involved.

The victim's name is not being released yet as officials work to notify his family.

