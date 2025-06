UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews have found two people who went missing after a boat overturned on Utah Lake Wednesday evening.

Utah County Sheriff's Office received a report of missing boaters Wednesday evening. The cause of the overturn is not known at this time.

The condition of the two boaters found by search and rescue crews are not confirmed at this time beyond being found alive and accounted for.

