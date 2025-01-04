Two suspects in custody, police searching for one following chase through Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for one suspect after detaining two others after a vehicle pursuit through Salt Lake City Friday evening.

The Unified Police Department confirms officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle believed to have been involved in an aggravated assault incident Friday morning.

The vehicle fled when officers attempted to stop it.

During the pursuit, the vehicle was spiked by police near 300 West and North Temple. The three suspect occupants then exited the vehicle and fled on foot at 9:21 p.m.

Several agencies were involved, including a Department of Public Safety helicopter. Eventually, two suspects were taken into custody with one remaining suspect still outstanding.

Police ask the public to avoid the area during the search, no injuries were reported at this time.

