USS Ogden shipmates reunite in Ogden, honoring their service on a ship for over 40 years

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden has always been known as a railroad town, but one of our country's treasures at sea was also named after the city, carrying a legacy of history and service for over 40 years.

The USS Ogden LPD-5 was commissioned in 1965 and aided in combat efforts during the Vietnam War, Desert Storm and crucial periods in our nation’s history.

"We were going over to Da Nang to load up Marines that were coming home,” explained Loren Argall, who served on the USS Ogden from 1971 to 1973.

"I was a boiler technician,” said Douglas Parker, who served on the USS Ogden from 1976 to 1979. “I worked down in the engine room providing steam for the entire operation of the ship."

He grew up in Ogden, so he was proud to serve on this ship — holding onto his roots and making heroic strides.

"Fortunate to be stationed aboard the USS Ogden, named after my hometown," Parker said.

"We would operate the ballast tanks to sink the ship down to launch the Marine Corps amphibious crafts,” explained Howard Lincoln, who also served on the USS Ogden. "We did a lot to support all of the operations throughout Vietnam, and I think we made major contributions to the war effort and also to the United States."

He is from Washington Terrace, so the USS Ogden holds a special place in his heart.

"They said even though he's far from home, he's still in Ogden," Lincoln said.

The ship was christened in 1964 by Janice Shupe Burton, wife of then U.S. Congressman from Utah, Laurence J. Burton.

For the first time, this year's annual reunion for shipmates aboard the USS Ogden was in Ogden. Mayor Ben Nadolski signed a proclamation recognizing the heroic efforts of these service members.

"May the name of the USS Ogden forever remind us that the ship is more than steel machinery. Her true legacy is found in the women and men who served aboard her, and the sacrifices they made and the bonds they carry with them for a lifetime,” part of Mayor Nadolski’s proclamation read.

Parker said he is proud of what they have all accomplished and that the USS Ogden was so special to all of them.

"The people you served with, we had a mission to serve for our country, and we did it,” he said. “I was very proud and honored to be able to serve.”