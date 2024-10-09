USU student collects much-needed items for hometown in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene

LOGAN, Utah — When Hurricane Helene tore through the Carolinas last month, Utah State University student Hannah Feinsilber had no idea that the storm would destroy her beloved hometown: Black Mountain, North Carolina.

So, the student stepped up to help. Feinsilber set up a spot in her department’s building on campus in Logan last week for people to donate items including toiletries and cleaning supplies.

“There’s need for protective equipment in order for clean-up efforts, there’s a need for tools for rebuilding, a need for batteries, flashlights, candles, people without power, water filters, and for generators,” said Feinsilber, a biochemistry doctoral student. “A lot of big-ticket items for long-term relief.”

Feinsilber’s family home in Black Mountain sits on a hilltop and is just 15 miles from Asheville, and yet the area was still filled with a few inches of water. Feinsilber said thankfully her family and her home are safe, but she can’t say the same for the rest of her community.

“Seeing the absolute devastation of the area was heartbreaking,” Feinsilber said. “To see so many places you grow up with and are familiar with just disappear.”

She’s seeking donated items including protective suits, flashlights, toiletries, diapers, ready-to-eat snacks and other tools. Feinsilber is asking people to donate money to organizations in Black Mountain including Rebuild Black Mountain, Manna Food Bank, and Hearts with Hands, too.

Donated items can be dropped off to the Eccles Science Learning Center in Logan, Feinsilber said.