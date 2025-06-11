UTA bus slams into car following I-15 accident in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Only minor injuries were reported after a Utah Transit Authority bus slammed into a car immediately following an earlier accident on Interstate 15 near 2100 North in Centerville.

Video from the UTA bus shows it heading southbound just before 9 a.m. on May 27 when two vehicles collided on the highway, sending one into the express lane and into the path of the bus.

The bus crashed head-on into the car at a speed of 70 miles per hour.

Viewer had issues with UTA on Demand, so FOX 13 News got him on track:

Viewer had issues with UTA on Demand, so FOX 13 News got him on track

Five vehicles were involved in the incident, including the bus, which was on its first stop of the day with no passengers on board. The bus driver was not injured, while three other drivers involved suffered minor injuries.