Local groups help Salt Lake City's homeless beat the heat

SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures continue to rise in northern Utah, the key to keeping Salt Lake City’s homeless population safe while they try to beat the heat is staying connected.

Homeless advocates in Liberty Park hammered home how crucial it is to get the unsheltered connected to resources, which can sometimes be the difference between life and death.

“People on the streets don’t know how to hydrate themselves, and a lot do die from heat exhaustion or dehydration. I know, I was close to that several times in my life,” shared Branden Gambino with Unhoused in SLC

Back in 2021, Gambino fell into the throes of addiction.

“Honestly, I was so lost and broken," he said. "I had no hope.”

After moving to Wisconsin, where he found a sober living program, Gambino returned to Utah earlier this year.

“The whole reason my wife and I moved back to Salt Lake City was to bring Heroin Anonymous to the city,” he explained.

It’s in the park that Gambino connected with another important community resource in Showers of Hope Utah.

“We give showers, haircuts, food, love, dignity, respect and hope,” explained Showers of Hope founder Renee Shaw.

Showers of Hope Utah started last year, offering their services at Liberty Park once a week. Gambino has now taken on a managerial role with the organization.

“You dehydrate yourself really bad on substance abuse," he said. "Resources like Showers of Hope or other organizations that do hand out water, those are lifesavers in my days on the streets.”

Some of those organizations have been caught off guard by the unusually high temperatures coming so early in the season, and haven’t yet been able to distribute water to those who need it.

Gambino says if anyone sees a homeless person struggling and can help, it could make all the difference.

“Even if they’re doing stuff to damage themselves, they’re still humans and they’re still part of our community," Gambino shared. "The only way they can get better is if we give them hope and give them positive vibes to want to get better.”