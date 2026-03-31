UTA to require FAREPAY cards for reduced-fare riders starting in April

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority is transitioning away from paper tickets to its electronic FAREPAY card system for riders who qualify for reduced fares.

Starting April 12, qualified riders will need to use a FAREPAY card to receive their discount. Previously, riders could get discounted fares at ticket machines.

UTA said the reloadable card automatically applies the discounted rate and includes a daily, weekly, and monthly cap.

Riders can apply for their cards online or in person at a UTA customer service office.

"As far as going in person, that’s simply just to get a free card," said UTA spokesperson Gavin Gustafson. "You can still apply online; it’s $3 to issue the card and send it to you, but if you have the ability and time to go into one of our offices, we can get you qualified and a card for free."

Gustafson added that visiting in person is a great opportunity for riders to ask any questions they may have about the new system.

According to UTA, the change aims to make transit more convenient for everyone.