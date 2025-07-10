Utah 17-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Weber Canyon Road

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 17-year-old Utahn is dead following a crash in Summit County along Weber County Road. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the crash was first reported around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says that they were called by a passerby who found the motorcyclist after the crash happened. The crash was about 7 miles east of the canyon's base.

Deputies and first responders arrived at the scene to find the motorcyclist, who was the only person involved in the crash. The rider, who hasn't been named, died at the scene from their injuries.

Investigators say they believe the motorcycle was traveling east on the road when it failed to navigate a turn, causing the bike to fall and slide into a fence post.

The victim, a 17-year-old from Summit County, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Detectives believe the crash happened 30 minutes before the passerby found the motorcyclist.