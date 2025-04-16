Utah 9-year-old hospitalized following being struck by car while riding scooter

ROY, Utah — A Utah 9-year-old is in the hospital in stable condition after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Roy. The name of the victim hasn't been released by police.

Roy police tell FOX 13 News that the crash happened at around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of 4400 South 1900 West. Officers say the child was in the crosswalk on a scooter when they were struck by a vehicle.

The 9-year-old boy was taken via helicopter to the hospital. At last check, investigators say he was listed in stable condition.

The driver, a 38-year-old, did stay at the scene and submitted to a blood test. The crash is under investigation, and police say the driver could face charges depending on the outcome of the investigation. Currently, witness statements lead police to believe the vehicle ran a red light leading to the collision.